Slovenia provides Ukraine's State Emergency Service with specialized demining, transport vehicles

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's State Emergency Service announced Jan. 18 that it received three specialized demining vehicles from Slovenia.

The vehicles, Cossack PM-L specialized off-road trucks, can be used for demining and for transporting equipment and explosive objects.

The transfer was completed with financial support from the Slovenian government and with assistance from the UNITED24 platform, which connects and coordinates raising funds for Ukraine.

"This will help significantly reduce the risks to the lives of our sappers and make the process of explosives disposal faster and more reliable," said the head of the State Emergency Service Andrii Danyk. "We are grateful for your support, which allows us to work more efficiently even in war conditions."

Last month, Slovenia pledged to continue providing significant support to Ukraine during a two-day ministerial NATO meeting in Brussels.

"Slovenia provides significant support to Ukraine in the form of material, humanitarian, and military aid and will continue to do so as long as it is necessary," Slovenia's Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon told journalists.