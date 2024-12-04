Slovenia assures continued assistance to Ukraine at NATO foreign ministers meeting

This audio is created with AI assistance

Slovenian Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon reaffirmed her country’s strong support for Ukraine during the two-day ministerial NATO meeting in Brussels, Ukrinform reported on Dec. 4.

"Slovenia provides significant support to Ukraine in the form of material, humanitarian, and military aid and will continue to do so as long as it is necessary," she said to journalists at the meeting.

Fajon discussed the specific equipment needs with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and reiterated Slovenia's commitment to Ukraine's defense.

She condemned Russia’s use of North Korean troops and its irresponsible nuclear rhetoric, emphasizing that supporting Ukraine is both a moral obligation and a shared interest.

NATO's two-day ministerial meeting will focus on providing Ukraine with enough military aid to enable it to enter any possible negotiations from a position of strength, Secretary General Mark Rutte said ahead of the meeting in Brussels on Dec. 3.

Slovenia had secretly provided Ukraine with various military equipment when the U.S. aid had been stalled for months, the Slovenian media outlet 24UR reported on June 13.

After six months of political infighting and delays, the U.S. passed a long-awaited $61 billion aid package in April, with much of it covering military aid.

While Kyiv was waiting for the approval of the U.S. bill, Slovenia sent 20 armored fighting vehicles armed with a 12.7 mm caliber weapon, six armored fighting vehicles armed with a 3x20 mm caliber weapon, three infantry fighting vehicles, and a shipment of drones to Ukraine, according to the outlet.