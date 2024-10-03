Slovak PM wants to 'restore relations' with Russia after war ends

This audio is created with AI assistance

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said he plans to resume "economic and standard relations" with Russia after the end of Moscow's war against Ukraine, the RTVS broadcaster reported on Oct. 3.

Much like his Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban, Fico has consistently criticized Western military aid for Ukraine and sanctions against Russia.

"If the war ends during my term in office, I will do all I can to restore economic and standard relations with Russia," Fico told journalists.

"The European Union needs Russia, and Russia needs the European Union. Friendly relations with Ukraine will (also) be very important for us," he added.

Fico entered office in the fall of 2023 after he won the Slovak parliamentary elections on a populist, Ukraine-skeptic platform. His term is expected to conclude in 2027.

Despite his controversial rhetoric, the Slovak prime minister has often avoided going against EU consensus in practical steps, something that Budapest is notorious for.

While promising that Slovakia would not provide a "single round" to Ukraine, Fico has permitted continued commercial military sales to Kyiv.

The Slovak prime minister also voiced hope that Ukraine would remain a transit country for Russian exports flowing to Europe.

While Ukraine has been a key junction for Russian gas coming to the EU, its contract with Russia's Gazprom will expire by the end of 2024, and there are no plans to extend it.

Slovakia also continues to buy Russian oil flowing through the Druzhba pipeline, which also leads to Ukraine. Bratislava was one of the few capitals granted permission to continue buying Russian pipeline oil amid an EU-wide effort to move away from Russian imports.

A conflict arose between Slovakia and Hungary on one side and Ukraine on the other after Kyiv banned the transit of sanctioned Lukoil oil through its territory.