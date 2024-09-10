This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on Sept. 9 voiced its disappointment over claims made by Slovakia's pro-Russian prime minister, who urged Kyiv to address what he described as "fascist elements" within its military ranks.

Fico's remarks echo Russian narratives justifying its war against Ukraine, particularly the Kremlin's assertion that its 2022 invasion was aimed at "denazifying" Ukraine.

"We all talk about fascism, Nazism, and yet we tacitly tolerate the fact that there are units running around Ukraine which have a very clear designation, which are linked to movements that we now consider dangerous and forbidden," Prime Minister Robert Fico was quoted as saying.

Kyiv has said that Fico's comments undermine the current level of trust and cooperation between Ukraine and Slovakia.

In a statement published on Sept. 9, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry added: "Ukrainian soldiers are defending their families, homes, and country, as well as the entire Europe and the free world, from Russian invaders marked with the letter "Z" - a symbol of modern Russia's fascist aesthetics. Countering Russian aggression, for Ukrainians, adds to the nation's history of resistance against totalitarian regimes over the last century."

The ministry added that in the twentieth century, the Ukrainian people suffered "millions of losses" in the fight against Nazism.

Russia frequently labels Ukraine's leaders as Nazis, a narrative President Vladimir Putin has used since the first day of the full-scale invasion in February 2022.

As a NATO leader, Fico's alignment with the Kremlin's stance complicates President Volodymyr Zelensky's ongoing appeals for the Alliance to supply long-range weaponry and permit its use on Russian territory.