Ukraine disappointed by Slovak PM's comments on Ukrainian soldiers

by Olena Goncharova September 10, 2024 6:10 AM 2 min read
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico during an interview in Bratislava, Slovakia, on April 25, 2023. (Michaela Nagyidaiova/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on Sept. 9 voiced its disappointment over claims made by Slovakia's pro-Russian prime minister, who urged Kyiv to address what he described as "fascist elements" within its military ranks.

Fico's remarks echo Russian narratives justifying its war against Ukraine, particularly the Kremlin's assertion that its 2022 invasion was aimed at "denazifying" Ukraine.

"We all talk about fascism, Nazism, and yet we tacitly tolerate the fact that there are units running around Ukraine which have a very clear designation, which are linked to movements that we now consider dangerous and forbidden," Prime Minister Robert Fico was quoted as saying.

Kyiv has said that Fico's comments undermine the current level of trust and cooperation between Ukraine and Slovakia.

In a statement published on Sept. 9, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry added: "Ukrainian soldiers are defending their families, homes, and country, as well as the entire Europe and the free world, from Russian invaders marked with the letter "Z" - a symbol of modern Russia's fascist aesthetics. Countering Russian aggression, for Ukrainians, adds to the nation's history of resistance against totalitarian regimes over the last century."

The ministry added that in the twentieth century, the Ukrainian people suffered "millions of losses" in the fight against Nazism.

Russia frequently labels Ukraine's leaders as Nazis, a narrative President Vladimir Putin has used since the first day of the full-scale invasion in February 2022.

As a NATO leader, Fico's alignment with the Kremlin's stance complicates President Volodymyr Zelensky's ongoing appeals for the Alliance to supply long-range weaponry and permit its use on Russian territory.

Russian oil flow to Hungary, Slovakia stable in July despite Lukoil ban, Bloomberg reports
Russian crude exports to Hungary and Slovakia remained within norms in July as the sanctioned Lukoil oil was offset by supplies from another Russian company, Tatneft, Bloomberg reported on Aug. 27, citing an undisclosed source.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek

Author: Olena Goncharova
Most popular

News Feed

10:11 AM

Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 4, injure 20 over past day.

Ukraine's air defenses shot down 38 of the 46 Shahed-type drones launched by Russia overnight, according to the Air Force. Three drones flew off course away from Ukrainian-controlled territories, and three others were "lost" as a result of electronic warfare means.
7:28 PM

Latvia summons Russian charge d'affaires over drone crash.

The charge d'affaires "was requested to provide a comprehensive explanation of the incident, in which an unmanned aerial vehicle illegally violated Latvia's airspace while also carrying explosives," the Latvian Foreign Ministry said.
