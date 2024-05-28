Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, European Union, EU aid, Hungary, Ukraine, Europe
Edit post

EU ministers frustrated as Hungary blocks $7 billion in military aid for Ukraine

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 28, 2024 10:08 AM 2 min read
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto in Brussels, Sept. 9, 2022. (Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Hungary's chief of diplomacy received sharp criticism from his EU colleagues on May 27 over Budapest stalling 6.5 billion euros (around $7.1 billion) in military aid for Ukraine, Le Monde reported, citing its sources.

Hungary is blocking three separate 500-million-euro ($540 million) tranches under the European Peace Facility (EFF) fund, as well as 5 billion euros ($5.4 billion) allocated for the EFF's Ukraine Assistance Fund.

Budapest approved the cash infusion for the Ukraine Assistance Fund in March, but it now refuses to sign off on documents needed to disburse the aid.

As European foreign ministers hoped to finalize the step during their meeting in Brussels on May 27, some criticized Hungary's top diplomat, Peter Szijjarto, over Budapest's opposition.

"The exchange was short but intense," an undisclosed minister told Le Monde.

"I believe that the Hungarian minister understood the exasperation of his colleagues," another source said.

"Tempers ran quite high," a diplomatic source told Reuters, which reported that according to many officials, "the exchanges were among the most heated in years among EU foreign ministers."

Opinion: Orban is plain wrong on Ukraine
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban sought to blackball Ukraine’s bid to formally start EU accession talks last month, arguing that Ukraine was simply not ready. Ultimately, the other 26 EU member states decided to ignore Orban’s protestations and formally agreed to the start of accession talks wi…
The Kyiv IndependentTimothy Ash

Others voiced their frustration publicly.

"Almost all of our discussions and needed solutions and decisions by (the) EU are being blocked by just one country," Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis told reporters, adding that "about 41% of resolutions by (the) EU on Ukraine have been blocked by Hungary."

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the delay "can be measured in terms of human lives."

According to Reuters, several diplomats said that Hungary's position is in line with Russia's interests, while Hungarian leaders claim they merely advocate for peace.

The situation also prompted discussion among diplomats about how to shield the EU fund from Hungary's veto, especially after the expected influx of around 3 billion euros from frozen Russian assets revenue, Bloomberg wrote.

Budapest has repeatedly opposed Ukraine's accession to NATO and the EU, sanctions on Russia, undermined Western aid efforts for Ukraine, and maintained close relations with Moscow throughout the full-scale war.

Szijjarto told reporters on May 27 that Hungary faced "huge pressure" but maintained its position. Budapest's agreement is necessary as the additional financing cannot be approved without unanimous support.

Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

10:51 AM

Ukraine, Belgium sign long-term security deal.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo signed a long-term bilateral security agreement in Brussels on May 28, the Presidential Office announced.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
8:20 PM

Unexploded aerial bomb found at site of Kharkiv hypermarket attack.

Investigators found a third aerial bomb around 80 meters from the hypermarket as operations to recover bodies from the burned wreckage of the building continued. If the bomb had exploded, "there could have been many more victims," the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.