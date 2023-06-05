Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture.
Sky News: Alleged arms contract shows $1 million arms deal between Russia, Iran

by Kate Tsurkan June 5, 2023 11:05 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Excerpts from an alleged arms contract obtained by Sky News through an unnamed informed source claim that Iran supplied Russia with $1 million worth of artillery, tank shells, and rockets.

The 16-page document reportedly dates back to September 2022. Sky News' source also provided five pages of an alleged contract worth $740,000 for barrels for a T-72 and a Howitzer artillery piece, as well as ammunition shells.

Sky News said it could not independently verify the information.

Sky News claims that it showed the documents to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during his visit to the U.K. in May, as well as to U.K. Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.

Both Kyiv and London allegedly plan to investigate the credibility of the documents, Sky News wrote.

Iran is already known to be supplying Russia with Shahed drones which have been used to attack Ukraine. Three hundred drones were launched at Ukraine in May, with many of them targeting the capital.

