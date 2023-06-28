Six explosions reported in Russian-occupied Melitopol

This audio is created with AI assistance

A "series of explosions" occurred in the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol, according to Vladimir Rogov, a collaborator with the illegal occupation administration in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

At around 1 a.m. local time, Rogov wrote on the Telegram messaging app that six explosions had occurred, saying that more details would follow.

Attacks in the Russian occupied city have become more frequent in recent months in what is likely part of Ukraine's counteroffensive, now underway along the southern and eastern front lines.

As part of counteroffensive operations, Ukraine's military reported advancing up to 1.5 kilometers toward Melitopol on June 26, solidifying newly taken positions.

Melitopol has been occupied since March 2022, shortly after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.