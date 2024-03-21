Shoigu: Russia to form 2 new armies by the end of 2024

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian Armed Forces will create two new combined arms armies, 14 divisions, and 16 brigades by the end of the year, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said during a meeting with other defense chiefs on March 20.

Several observers pointed out that Moscow is likely to ramp up its mobilization efforts after the rigged presidential election, during which Vladimir Putin secured another six years in power.

"By the end of the year, we plan to form two combined arms armies and 30 formations, including 14 divisions and 16 brigades," Shoigu said.

"We will continue to strengthen the Russian military proportionately to emerging threats to our country's security."

Shoigu also announced that a new army corps, a motorized rifle division, the Dnipro River Flotilla, and a riverboat brigade have already been formed.

As Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine entered its third year, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said that Moscow's casualties amounted to over 430,000. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin put the number at 315,000 killed and wounded.

High casualties forced Russia to launch a partial mobilization in the autumn of 2022. In January of this year, the Russian Defense Ministry said it aims to increase the size of its military to 1.5 million military personnel.