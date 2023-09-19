Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Kyiv Independent's War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Shoigu arrives in Tehran for talks with Iran's military leaders

by Martin Fornusek September 19, 2023 6:39 PM 1 min read
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu arrives in the Iranian capital of Tehran for a state visit on Sept. 19, 2023. (Source: Russian Defense Ministry)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian delegation led by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu arrived in Tehran on Sept. 19 for talks with the Iranian military leadership, the Russian Defense Ministry announced.

Moscow said that the visit aims to strengthen the military ties between the two countries as Russia grows increasingly dependent on foreign support in its war against Ukraine.

Iran has been supplying Russia with Shahed kamikaze drones that the Russian military regularly uses in air strikes against Ukraine.

Russia has even reportedly managed to launch production of domestic-made versions of the drones.

Aside from Iran, the Kremlin has been making overtures to North Korea as well, hoping to secure munitions supplies as Russia is spending its arsenal on a mass scale on Ukrainian battlefields.

Author: Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
