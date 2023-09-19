Shoigu arrives in Tehran for talks with Iran's military leaders

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian delegation led by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu arrived in Tehran on Sept. 19 for talks with the Iranian military leadership, the Russian Defense Ministry announced.

Moscow said that the visit aims to strengthen the military ties between the two countries as Russia grows increasingly dependent on foreign support in its war against Ukraine.

Iran has been supplying Russia with Shahed kamikaze drones that the Russian military regularly uses in air strikes against Ukraine.

Russia has even reportedly managed to launch production of domestic-made versions of the drones.

Aside from Iran, the Kremlin has been making overtures to North Korea as well, hoping to secure munitions supplies as Russia is spending its arsenal on a mass scale on Ukrainian battlefields.