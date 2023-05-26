CNN: Iran likely ships drones to Russia through Caspian Sea

This audio is created with AI assistance

Tehran is likely using the Caspian Sea shipping route to supply Moscow with weapon supplies, including the Shahed kamikaze drones, CNN wrote on May 26.

The experts observed a number of Russian and Iranian vessels, capable of transporting weapons, regularly switching off their tracking when sailing through the inland sea.

This may indicate they wish to hide part of their journey.

There was an uptick of ships “going dark” in the Caspian Sea in the fall of 2022, around the same time when Russia began to massively use Shahed drones for attacks across Ukraine.

Most often, vessels switch off their tracking on the approach to Iran’s Amirabad Port and Russia’s Astrakhan Port.

In April, the Wall Street Journal reported that Iran has been using the Caspian Sea to supply Russia with artillery shells and other ammunition.

The U.S. officials commented that it is impossible to intercept these supplies, as that would require assistance from other countries bordering the Caspian Sea, who are unwilling or unable to intervene.

Moscow and Tehran tightened their cooperation since the start of the full-scale war in Ukraine, mainly in terms of military supplies.