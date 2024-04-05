Shmyhal visits Lithuania, meets Lithuanian PM

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal arrived in Lithuania on April 5 and met his Lithuanian counterpart, Ingrida Simonyte.

The trip to Lithuania follows Shmyhal's visits to the two other Baltic countries, Estonia and Latvia, earlier this week.

Shmyhal said that the agenda of his talks with Simonyte includes "military-technical cooperation, support for Ukraine's European integration, confiscation of Russian assets, and increased restrictions on Russian goods and services."