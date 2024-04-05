Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Lithuania, Baltic countries, Denys Shmyhal, Eastern Europe
Edit post

Shmyhal visits Lithuania, meets Lithuanian PM

by Martin Fornusek April 5, 2024 11:07 AM 1 min read
Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and his Lithuanian counterpart, Ingrida Simonyte, in Lithuania on April 5, 2024. (PM Denys Shmyhal/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Editor's note: The story is being updated.

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal arrived in Lithuania on April 5 and met his Lithuanian counterpart, Ingrida Simonyte.

The trip to Lithuania follows Shmyhal's visits to the two other Baltic countries, Estonia and Latvia, earlier this week.

Shmyhal said that the agenda of his talks with Simonyte includes "military-technical cooperation, support for Ukraine's European integration, confiscation of Russian assets, and increased restrictions on Russian goods and services."

Shmyhal arrives in Latvia, meets Latvian PM
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal arrived in Latvia and met with his Latvian counterpart, Evika Silina, Shmyhal said on his Telegram channel on April 4.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
5:14 AM

Russia shells 6 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked six border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on April 4, firing 15 times and causing at least 83 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
12:46 AM

Czech FM: Ukrainians are fighting for all of Europe.

"(Ukrainians) really depend on our help and we in turn depend on the fact that the Ukrainians are also fighting for the security of the whole of Europe, so we are in this together," Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said at the NATO-Ukraine Council meeting.
12:00 AM

Russia claims drone attack on Kursk.

Drones attacked Russia's Kursk region during the late hours of April 4, allegedly setting fire to civilian infrastructure, Roman Starovoyt, the regional governor, announced via Telegram.
9:29 PM

Media: Ukraine working with Hungary to unblock EU funding.

Ukraine is addressing demands from Hungary to deal with the unresolved issues of Ukraine's national minorities in order to unblock the eighth tranche of the 500 million euros to the European Peace Facility, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on April 4.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.