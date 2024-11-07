Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, Donald Trump, US Election, US assistance to Ukraine


Ukrainian PM hopes for 'clear and quick' steps by Trump on Ukraine

by Martin Fornusek and Dominic Culverwell and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 7, 2024 11:02 AM 2 min read
Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister of Ukraine, takes part in a Forum with the participation of heads of state institutions in Kyiv, Ukraine on Aug. 27, 2024. (Viktor Kovalchuk/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images) #reshuffle


Ukraine is cautiously optimistic about continued U.S. support under President-elect Donald Trump and expects "clear and quick steps" from the new leadership, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said at an event attended by the Kyiv Independent on Nov. 7.

"Donald Trump is a strong leader, there is no doubt about that," Shmyhal said at the Kyiv International Economic Forum.

Former President Trump won the 2024 U.S. presidential election on Nov. 5, handily defeating Vice President Kamala Harris. Trump now becomes president-elect and will be inaugurated into office on Jan. 20, 2025.

The victory of the Republican nominee spells an uncertain future for Ukraine as Trump has criticized military aid for Kyiv and said he intends to "get out" of the war.

Shmyhal believes that there is continued bipartisan support for Ukraine both in the U.S. Congress and within the American society, providing grounds for "careful optimism." The Republican Party has won not only the White House but also the Senate, while the House elections still hang in the balance.

The prime minister highlighted President Volodymyr Zelensky's phone call with Trump after the election, which Ukraine's head of state described as an "excellent phone conversation."

Ukrainian officials sought to put a positive spin on Trump's victory, expecting a "peace through strength" approach and invoking memories of a former U.S. Republican president known for hawkish stance on Moscow, Ronald Reagan.

"We understand that the U.S.'s core value is the protection of democracy, the protection of democratic values. This remains unchanged, regardless of the elections," Shmyhal commented.

"I am sure that we can continue our cooperation with the United States."

Authors: Martin Fornusek, Dominic Culverwell, The Kyiv Independent news desk
