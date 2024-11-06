Skip to content
Ukraine, US have 'potential for stronger cooperation,' Zelensky says following Trump victory

by Dmytro Basmat November 6, 2024 11:21 PM 2 min read
Illustrative image: President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky (L) and Republican presidential candidate former U.S. President Donald Trump (R) meet in New York during the President of Ukraine's visit to the United States on Sept. 27, 2024, in New York City. (Uliana Boichuk/Novyny LIVE/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

In his evening address on Nov. 6, President Volodymyr Zelensky reiterated the United States' strong support for Ukraine throughout the full-scale war, urging President-elect Donald Trump to maintain strong relations with the embattled country.

"On defense, on the economy, and on the future after the war – we have the potential for stronger cooperation," Zelensky said. "This is what will make Ukraine, America, and the entire free world more successful."

Former President Donald Trump won the 2024 U.S. presidential election on Nov. 5 handily defeating Vice President Kamala Harris. Trump now becomes president-elect and will be inaugurated into office on Jan. 20, 2025.

Zelensky's calls for greater cooperation come as Trump has continuously criticized the Ukrainian president while on the campaign trail.

Trump previously laid the blame for Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Zelensky and Biden without mentioning Putin, and has referred to Zelensky as a "salesman" for securing what Trump deemed too much military aid.

Zelensky and Trump have a complicated history. A major scandal revolved around a 2019 phone call during which then-President Trump was said to pressure Zelensky to investigate his political rivals by withholding military aid. The phone call led to the first impeachment proceeding against Trump.

Despite the past tensions, in his address, Zelensky attempted to invoke memories of strong U.S. foreign policy under former U.S. President Ronald Reagan — attempting to tie Trump with the former president.

"It is not without reason that Ronald Reagan is mentioned so often these days – people want confidence, they want freedom, a normal life. And for us, this means a life free from Russian aggression, and with a strong America, with a strong Ukraine, with strong allies."

Zelensky previously shared Ukraine's five-point victory plan with Trump during a meeting in New York at the end of September. During the meeting, Zelensky invited Trump to visit Ukraine, and Trump accepted the invitation — although such a visit has yet to occur.

During his evening address, Zelensky emphasized that "it was extremely important for us in Ukraine and for all of Europe to consistently hear the words of the then-45th President of the United States about 'peace through strength,'" referring to Trump's first term in office.

"And if this becomes the policy principle of the 47th President of the United States, America and the whole world will undoubtedly benefit from it," Zelensky concluded.

Author: Dmytro Basmat
11:49 AM  (Updated: )

Updated: Russian officials cautiously cheer on Trump's victory.

"Trump has one quality that is useful to us: as a businessman to the core, he hates spending money on freeloaders, on idiotic allies, charity projects, and greedy international organizations," former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said.
