Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Shmyhal: More than 200 Ukrainian companies began developing drones

by Asami Terajima October 7, 2023 12:10 PM 2 min read
A large Jupiter fixed-wing drone is tested by the Defender Army at an undisclosed location on Sept. 5, 2023. (Photo: Francis Farrell/Kyiv Independent)
This audio is created with AI assistance

More than 200 Ukrainian companies began developing drones, growing domestic production by a hundredfold in a year, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Oct. 7.

Speaking at Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's Parliament, Shmyhal said that the defense industry has radically changed in the wake of Russia's full-scale war as it encourages private companies' involvement by making the "path of a drone from development to its purchase as short as possible."

Shmyhal's statement comes as Ukrainian innovators ramp up their efforts to help the military better defend themselves by developing new types of drones – such as ones that are resistant to Russia's powerful electronic warfare that often jams them.

In a move to encourage private companies' production of drones – now crucial to track enemy troop movements and locate their firing points from above, the government has taken steps to simplify the long bureaucratic process required for innovation to be officially used by the military.

Platforms, such as Brave1 that provides financial and informational support for Ukrainian defense tech projects, have been established to guide the innovation process.

The innovators, however, say that realizing war-time innovations on the battlefield is still a long and expensive bureaucratic process, often facing the lack of financial resources to keep going.

Author: Asami Terajima
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
