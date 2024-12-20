Skip to content
Peace Negotiations, Emmanuel Macron
Edit post

Several countries interested in deploying peacekeepers to Ukraine, Foreign Ministry says

by Tim Zadorozhnyy December 20, 2024 10:07 PM 2 min read
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi during a press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Aug. 13, 2024. (Vitalii Nosach/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Discussions regarding the potential deployment of Western peacekeepers in Ukraine are gaining traction, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi said during a Dec. 20 briefing.

This idea, initially proposed by French President Emmanuel Macron, has reportedly garnered interest from multiple countries.

“Indeed, in addition to France, there are several other countries that have expressed their readiness to take such a step,” Tykhyi said.

He reiterated President Volodymyr Zelensky’s support for Macron’s proposal, which the Ukrainian leader expressed during a Dec. 19 briefing in Brussels.

Tykhyi emphasized that discussions are still general and lack specific details regarding deployment timing.

Paris and London are exploring the deployment of French and U.K. troops to monitor a potential ceasefire along the contact line, a senior NATO official told Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) in early December.

The official, speaking anonymously, clarified that these discussions are taking place bilaterally in national capitals rather than within NATO structures.

The concept of deploying Western troops to Ukraine resurfaced earlier this year. Macron first raised the possibility in February and revisited it in May, suggesting that France might consider sending troops if Russian forces breached Ukraine’s front lines.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has also advocated for European troops to lead in monitoring a potential ceasefire, the Wall Street Journal reported on Dec. 12.

He has repeatedly emphasized that Europe should take greater responsibility in addressing Russian aggression.

Zelensky supported Macron's proposal but only after securing a clear timeline for NATO membership.

Ukraine launched ATACMS, Storm Shadow against Russian chemical plant on Dec. 18, Moscow claims
Ukraine attacked the Rostov Oblast’s Kamensky Combine, one of the largest chemical plants in Russia, with six U.S.-made ATACMS and four British Storm Shadow missiles on Dec. 18, Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed on Dec. 20.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Tim Zadorozhnyy
Tim Zadorozhnyy
Tim Zadorozhnyy is a news editor at The Kyiv Independent. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations, focusing on European Studies. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa. After moving to Warsaw, he joined the Belarusian opposition media outlet NEXTA, starting as a news anchor and later advancing to the position of managing editor.Read more
