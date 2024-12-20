Several countries interested in deploying peacekeepers to Ukraine, Foreign Ministry says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Discussions regarding the potential deployment of Western peacekeepers in Ukraine are gaining traction, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi said during a Dec. 20 briefing.

This idea, initially proposed by French President Emmanuel Macron, has reportedly garnered interest from multiple countries.

“Indeed, in addition to France, there are several other countries that have expressed their readiness to take such a step,” Tykhyi said.

He reiterated President Volodymyr Zelensky’s support for Macron’s proposal, which the Ukrainian leader expressed during a Dec. 19 briefing in Brussels.

Tykhyi emphasized that discussions are still general and lack specific details regarding deployment timing.

Paris and London are exploring the deployment of French and U.K. troops to monitor a potential ceasefire along the contact line, a senior NATO official told Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) in early December.

The official, speaking anonymously, clarified that these discussions are taking place bilaterally in national capitals rather than within NATO structures.

The concept of deploying Western troops to Ukraine resurfaced earlier this year. Macron first raised the possibility in February and revisited it in May, suggesting that France might consider sending troops if Russian forces breached Ukraine’s front lines.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has also advocated for European troops to lead in monitoring a potential ceasefire, the Wall Street Journal reported on Dec. 12.

He has repeatedly emphasized that Europe should take greater responsibility in addressing Russian aggression.

Zelensky supported Macron's proposal but only after securing a clear timeline for NATO membership.