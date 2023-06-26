Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Serbian president praises Putin after Wagner rebellion

by Martin Fornusek June 26, 2023 5:07 PM 1 min read
Serbia's President Aleksandar Vučić and Russia's dictator Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia, on June 23, 2020. (Source
Serbia's President Aleksandar Vučić and Russia's dictator Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia, on June 23, 2020. (Source
This audio is created with AI assistance

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić has praised Russian dictator Vladimir Putin for his reaction to the rebellion by the Wagner Group's founder Yevgeny Prigozhin, CNN reported on June 25, citing Vučić's interview with the Serbian Pink TV network.  

While acknowledging the role of Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko in negotiating the deal between the Kremlin and Prigozhin, Vučić said that Putin was the one who "got it done."

"Everything ended thanks to the strong reaction from President Putin. It was very resolute, clear, and spot on," Vučić said in an interview.

"Putin now has a very difficult task, and that is to raise the motivation of the army and the confidence of the huge number of disillusioned Wagner soldiers. And none of that will be easy," he added.

On June 23, Prigozhin launched an armed insurrection against the Russian government. Wagner occupied Rostov-on-Don, a major regional capital, and marched on Moscow before abruptly ending the rebellion.

Shortly before Prigozhin turned his mercenaries away from Russia's capital, Lukashenko claimed he had successfully negotiated a deal between the Wagner founder and the Russian government.

Author: Martin Fornusek
