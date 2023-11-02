Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Media: North Korea possibly provided Russia with short-range ballistic missiles

by Martin Fornusek November 2, 2023 11:55 AM 2 min read
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un visit the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia's Amur region ahead of talks on Sept. 13, 2023. (Vladimir Smirnov/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

North Korea may have provided Russia with short-range ballistic missiles, together with artillery shells and other weaponry, the Yonhap News Agency reported on Nov 2, citing a senior South Korean military official.

Seoul estimates that Pyongyang shipped around 2,000 containers of weapons and munitions to Vladivostok in Russia's Far East. This is a notable increase from the 1,000 containers reported by the White House on Oct. 13.

This volume is capable of carrying over 200,000 122 mm artillery shells or over 1 million 152 mm shells, which are used by both countries, Yonhap wrote.

South Korean lawmaker Yoo Sang-bum said on Nov. 1 that according to the country's intelligence, North Korea has likely sent over a million artillery shells to boost Russia's war against Ukraine.

Join our community
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Support Us

Aside from artillery munitions and possibly short-range ballistic missiles, Pyongyang likely provided Moscow also with T-series tank ammunition, anti-tank guided missiles, rocket launchers, rifles, and machine guns, the South Korean military said.

North Korea and Russia have been growing closer in recent months as the Kremlin seeks to boost its arms capacities amid its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin met in Russia's Amur Oblast in September to discuss cooperation in space and missile technology, and presumably also arms supplies for Russia's war against Ukraine.

Seoul believes that in return, the Kremlin promised Kim technological assistance to help North Korea launch its first military reconnaissance satellite and cooperation in conventional military capabilities.

Russia, China and North Korea have new dynamics. And it’s bad for Ukraine
The White House announced on Oct. 13 that North Korea had delivered more than 1,000 containers of military equipment and ammunition to bolster Russia’s war against Ukraine. Washington published pictures tracking a set of containers as it traveled from Najin, North Korea, to Dunay, Russia, by a Russ…
The Kyiv IndependentKatie Marie Davies

Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.