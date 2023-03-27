Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
SBU neutralizes Russian agent group working in Donetsk, Kharkiv oblasts

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 27, 2023 2:09 PM 2 min read
The officers of Ukraine's Security Service detain one of the eight suspects, allegedly working in an agent network of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) in Ukraine's east. (The Security Service of Ukraine)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) reported on March 27 that it had neutralized an agent network of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), allegedly aiding in targeting Ukrainian positions in the country’s east.

The agent group consisted of eight residents of Donetsk and Kharkiv oblasts, including an assistant to an acting member of Ukraine’s parliament, according to the SBU.

Ukrainska Pravda publication reported, citing its unnamed source, that this person was Oleksandr Dobrodomov, the assistant of Valerii Hnatenko, a lawmaker from the banned pro-Russian Opposition Platform – For Life political party.

The agent network was formed by two FSB officers before the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the SBU wrote. Each member was assigned a pseudonym and developed a conspiratorial legend.

After Russia started its all-out war against Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the agents allegedly started gathering information on the location and movement of Ukrainian troops and equipment and passing it to Russia.

During the Russian occupation of Kharkiv Oblast’s Izium and Balakleia, the informants were selecting candidates for serving in local occupying administrations, according to the investigation.

In exchange, the agents received a monetary reward in Russian rubles and were promised managerial positions in the Moscow–installed administrations if the regions were to be occupied completely.

The SBU charged four suspects with treason committed under martial law. The other four are now in Russia.

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.