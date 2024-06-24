Skip to content
News Feed, Security Service of Ukraine, FSB, Ukraine, Collaborators
SBU detains alleged Russian 'mole,' accuses him of revealing sensitive Belarus border info

by Chris York June 24, 2024 11:03 AM 2 min read
A picture released by Ukraine's State Security Service of the alleged Russian agent (SBU/Telegram)
Ukraine's State Security Service (SBU) said on June 24 that it had detained a "mole" spying for Russia who passed on information about Ukrainian troop positions and defenses on the border with Belarus.

"At the instruction of the occupiers (Russian military), the 'mole' established the locations of fortified areas and the approximate number of Ukrainian troops defending the border with Belarus," the SBU said in a post on Telegram.

"He also tried to transmit the coordinates of warehouses with weapons and ammunition of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the region."

The SBU said the man had been promised to be "evacuated" to Russian-occupied territory in return for carrying out his assignment.

The agency also said he had been recruited online by the Russian Federal Security Service's (FSB) Oleksiy Dobrytskyi who is stationed in a Russian-occupied part of Ukraine's Luhansk Oblast.

The alleged Russian agent is currently in custody charged with treason committed under martial law and faces life in prison if convicted.

The SBU has detained a number of Ukrainians accused of collaborating with Russian forces.

Most recently, on June 19 a Russian collaborator who spied on Ukrainian positions near Bakhmut in the spring of 2023 was sentenced to 15-years in prison.

According to the SBU, the unnamed man provided geolocations of Ukrainian positions to Russian agents, who then used the intelligence to plan operations involving aerial bombs, artillery, and assault attacks.

The Ukrainian man, a resident of Kostyantynivka in Donetsk Oblast, was detained in May 2023 as he was actively conducting reconnaissance near a military facility.

The man was originally recruited by a staff member of Russia's intelligence service and promised payment.

He regularly communicated with Russian agents using an anonymous account through a messenger app. Text conversations were regularly deleted by the man to avoid detection, according to the SBU.

SBU charges two bloggers suspected of sharing military positions on social media
Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) charged two social media bloggers for allegedly sharing the positions of Ukraine’s Armed Forces on their social media platforms, the SBU announced on June 21.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Author: Chris York
11:09 AM

EU Council announces 14th round of sanctions against Russia.

The new package adds 116 individuals and entities to the sanctions list, and adds a number of additional measures, including the prohibition for any EU facilities to be involved in the transshipment of Russian liquified natural gas (LNG) to any third-party countries.
10:09 PM

Ukraine working on securing more air defense, Zelensky says.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, in his regular evening address on June 23, said that Ukraine is continuing to work on securing more air defense systems, and that the next weeks in June and July should be "no less productive" than May and the first half of June.
8:47 PM

No point in peace talks, General Budanov says.

Ukraine's Military Intelligence Chief Kyrylo Budanov said in an interview with the Philadelphia Inquirer published June 23 that peace talks are pointless because the only option is to reclaim occupied territory.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.