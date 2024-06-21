Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, SBU, Security Service of Ukraine, Ukraine, Robotyne, Kupiansk
Edit post

SBU charges two bloggers suspected of sharing military positions on social media

by Dmytro Basmat June 22, 2024 2:04 AM 1 min read
Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) charged two social media bloggers for allegedly sharing the positions of Ukraine's Armed Forces on their social media platforms, the SBU announced on June 21, 2024. (SBU/web)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) charged two social media bloggers for allegedly sharing the positions of Ukraine's Armed Forces on their social media platforms, the SBU announced on June 21.

The first unnamed suspect, a man from Zaporizhzhia, allegedly shared firing positions of Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv Oblast, as well as defensive positions near Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The man allegedly shared the details to his Telegram channel with a following of over 140,000 users.

According to the SBU, the man also livestreamed the movement of armored vehicles and artillery systems.

The suspect was reportedly detained while uploading more prohibited military content online.

The other suspect, a man from Vinnytsia Oblast, posted the geolocation and a video of a Ukrainian military helicopter in flight on his Telegram channel.

The accused were charged under Ukraine's Criminal Code for "unauthorized dissemination of information on the movement of Defense Forces."

In its release, the SBU notes that the distribution of photos and videos online that jeopradize Ukrainian military positions are "considered aiding enemy fire and is a crime punishable by law."

The SBU's investigation is ongoing and if convicted the suspects face up to 8 years in prison.

Updated: SBU behind attacks on Russian oil refineries, military airfield, source says
A source in security and defense forces confirmed for the Kyiv Independent that drones operated by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) targeted the 167th training center at the Yeysk military airfield, where Shahed drones were stored.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Author: Dmytro Basmat
Before you skip this banner, we want to tell you something…

The Kyiv Independent doesn’t depend on a wealthy owner or an oligarch — in 2023, 80% of our revenue was from reader contributions . It’s thanks to them that we don’t have to rely on a single owner.

Support us now and help maintain our independent model and keep our articles free for everyone. Your contributions allow us to cover journalists’ salaries, report from the front lines, and fund projects like our War Crimes Investigations Unit.

visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.