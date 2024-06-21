SBU charges two bloggers suspected of sharing military positions on social media

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) charged two social media bloggers for allegedly sharing the positions of Ukraine's Armed Forces on their social media platforms, the SBU announced on June 21.

The first unnamed suspect, a man from Zaporizhzhia, allegedly shared firing positions of Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv Oblast, as well as defensive positions near Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The man allegedly shared the details to his Telegram channel with a following of over 140,000 users.

According to the SBU, the man also livestreamed the movement of armored vehicles and artillery systems.

The suspect was reportedly detained while uploading more prohibited military content online.

The other suspect, a man from Vinnytsia Oblast, posted the geolocation and a video of a Ukrainian military helicopter in flight on his Telegram channel.

The accused were charged under Ukraine's Criminal Code for "unauthorized dissemination of information on the movement of Defense Forces."

In its release, the SBU notes that the distribution of photos and videos online that jeopradize Ukrainian military positions are "considered aiding enemy fire and is a crime punishable by law."

The SBU's investigation is ongoing and if convicted the suspects face up to 8 years in prison.