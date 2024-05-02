Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, Russian attacks, guided bomb, Drone attacks, Missile attack
Zelensky: Russia drops over 3,200 guided aerial bombs on Ukraine in April

by Martin Fornusek May 2, 2024 1:24 PM 2 min read
Firefighters putting out a fire after a Russian airstrike against Kharkiv on April 30, 2024. (State Emergency Service/Telegram)
Russia attacked Ukraine with over 3,2000 guided aerial bombs, nearly 300 Shahed-type drones, and over 300 missiles in April alone, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on May 2.

In recent months, Moscow has intensified its attacks against Ukraine's infrastructure and population centers, inflicting severe damage and civilian casualties. In March, Russia attacked Ukraine with over 400 missiles of various types, 600 Shahed drones, and 3,000 guided aerial bombs.

Ukrainian officials have warned that Russian aerial bombs represent an increasingly serious danger both for Ukrainian front-line troops and cities.

"Our cities and communities from Sumy region to Odesa region, Dnipropetrovsk region, Kharkiv region, Donetsk region, Mykolaiv, and Kherson are suffering from this deliberate and vile terror every day and night," the president said on social media.

"Thousands of our people's lives have been saved thanks to the help of leaders and countries that have already supported our air shield and that are already effectively exerting sanctions pressure against Russia's war machine.

"However, unfortunately, many lives have been taken by these attacks. And it is only through strength that can we stop this terror."

Kyiv has appealed to its partners to provide additional air defenses to help the country repel Russian attacks. Germany has taken the lead, pledging to deliver its third Patriot air defense system and launching an allied air defense initiative for Ukraine.

After the U.S. Congress finally approved additional assistance to Ukraine, the Pentagon also announced the delivery of new Patriot missiles.

Skynex: The German drone destroyer reinforcing Ukraine’s air defense
Ukraine has just received the second Skynex air defense system from Germany as part of the latest package of military aid, the German government announced on April 29. It’s the latest addition to Ukraine’s struggling air defenses, running low on ammunition due to delays in U.S. aid but bolstered
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Martin Fornusek
