SBU detains man suspected of spotting Kramatorsk attack

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported on June 28 that it detained an alleged Russian spy suspected of coordinating Russian fire in the attack on Kramatorsk's restaurant on June 27.

At least ten people were killed in the missile strike, Kramatorsk Mayor Oleksandr Vasyliev confirmed after another body was retrieved from the rubble, while 60 people were injured, according to the State Emergency Service.

The alleged spy, who confessed in a video shared on the SBU's Telegram account, will face a Ukrainian court, Vasyl Maliuk, the head of the SBU, wrote.

"Remember - the punishment is inevitable!" he wrote. "In the same way, the organizers of war crimes - representatives of the Putin regime - will inevitably answer before the international tribunal."

The agent, allegedly working for Russia's military intelligence agency GRU, was reportedly in charge of finding out whether the restaurant was working and whether it was busy. The restaurant was full of civilians at the time of the attack.

The agent allegedly recorded a video of the restaurant and sent it to a Russian missile unit that hit the venue soon after with what has been reported to be an Iskander ballistic missile.