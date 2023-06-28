Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
SBU detains man suspected of spotting Kramatorsk attack

by The Kyiv Independent news desk June 28, 2023 3:46 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported on June 28 that it detained an alleged Russian spy suspected of coordinating Russian fire in the attack on Kramatorsk's restaurant on June 27.

At least ten people were killed in the missile strike, Kramatorsk Mayor Oleksandr Vasyliev confirmed after another body was retrieved from the rubble, while 60 people were injured, according to the State Emergency Service.

The alleged spy, who confessed in a video shared on the SBU's Telegram account, will face a Ukrainian court, Vasyl Maliuk, the head of the SBU, wrote.

"Remember - the punishment is inevitable!" he wrote. "In the same way, the organizers of war crimes - representatives of the Putin regime - will inevitably answer before the international tribunal."

The agent, allegedly working for Russia's military intelligence agency GRU, was reportedly in charge of finding out whether the restaurant was working and whether it was busy. The restaurant was full of civilians at the time of the attack.

The agent allegedly recorded a video of the restaurant and sent it to a Russian missile unit that hit the venue soon after with what has been reported to be an Iskander ballistic missile.

UPDATED: Russian missiles hit downtown Kramatorsk, at least 9 killed, 60 injured
Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast was struck by two Russian missile strikes on June 27, President’s Office Head Andriy Yermak reported. At least eight people were killed, including a 15-year-old minor, and 47 were wounded, which included a year-old baby, the State Emergency Service informed.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

