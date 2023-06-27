Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
UPDATED: Russian missiles hit downtown Kramatorsk, at least 9 killed, 60 injured

by Martin Fornusek June 27, 2023 9:20 PM
The aftermath of the Russian missile strikes against Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast on June 27, 2023. (Source: Head of Presidential Office Andrii Yermak/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast was struck by two Russian missile strikes on June 27, President's Office Head Andriy Yermak reported.

Yermak wrote on Telegram that the first strike hit a restaurant in the city's center, and the other targeted the nearby settlement of Bilenke.

At least nine people were killed, Kramatorsk Mayor Oleksandr Vasyliev confirmed after another body was retrieved from the rubble, while 60 people were injured, according to the State Emergency Service.

The State Emergency Service earlier informed that at least eight people were killed, including a 15-year-old minor, and 47 were wounded, which included a year-old baby.

Local Telegram channels show visible damage to buildings in the city and report that some residents may have been caught under the rubble.

The city's authorities informed that search and rescue operations are underway.

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
