UPDATED: Russian missiles hit downtown Kramatorsk, at least 9 killed, 60 injured

Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast was struck by two Russian missile strikes on June 27, President's Office Head Andriy Yermak reported.

Yermak wrote on Telegram that the first strike hit a restaurant in the city's center, and the other targeted the nearby settlement of Bilenke.

At least nine people were killed, Kramatorsk Mayor Oleksandr Vasyliev confirmed after another body was retrieved from the rubble, while 60 people were injured, according to the State Emergency Service.

The State Emergency Service earlier informed that at least eight people were killed, including a 15-year-old minor, and 47 were wounded, which included a year-old baby.

Local Telegram channels show visible damage to buildings in the city and report that some residents may have been caught under the rubble.

The city's authorities informed that search and rescue operations are underway.