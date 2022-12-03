Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Russian oligarch Fridman arrested in UK on suspicion of money laundering, released on bail

December 3, 2022


The U.K.’s National Crime Agency reportedly arrested a “wealthy Russian businessman” on Dec. 1 on suspicion of several offenses including money laundering, conspiracy to defraud the U.K. Home Office and conspiracy to commit perjury.

According to Ukrainian outlet Ukrainian Pravda’s sources, the man referred to in the NCA report is controversial Russian oligarch Mikhail Fridman. The Ukrainian-born billionaire Fridman, who has Russian and Israeli citizenship and is based in London, was sanctioned by the British government in March over his close links to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

The NCA also reported arresting another yet unknown 35-year-old man on suspicion of money laundering and obstruction of an NCA officer after he was seen leaving the address with a bag found to contain thousands of pounds in cash. A third suspect was arrested for offenses including money laundering and conspiracy to defraud.

A significant quantity of cash was recovered following extensive searches by investigators. The three suspects were interviewed by the NCA and released on bail.

