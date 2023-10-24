Ukrainian businessman charged over supplying materials for Russian naval radars

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) had charged a local businessman in Zakarpattia Oblast for allegedly supplying raw materials for the production of radars for the Russian Navy, the SBU reported on Oct. 24.

The suspect was said to have brought the materials from one of the EU countries and supplied them to his Russian customers via the Belarusian territory.

According to the report, the businessman delivered several shipments worth around Hr 12 million ($330,000), with the leading customer being one of Russia's major metallurgical plants.

The smelted materials were then reportedly sent to the sanctioned company Izumrud, where they were used for the production of radars for Russian warships.

The suspect allegedly hid his activities by falsifying invoices and other documentation related to the shipments.

The businessman is currently "hiding from justice abroad," the SBU said, noting that efforts to bring him to justice are underway.