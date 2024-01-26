Skip to content
SBU charges 2 former lawmakers in alleged theft of more than 30 ships from Ukraine's merchant fleet

by Nate Ostiller January 26, 2024 8:52 AM
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) hands charges to an alleged accomplice of a scheme that resulted in the theft of 32 vessels from Ukraine's merchant fleet in a photo shared on Jan. 25, 2024. (Security Service of Ukraine/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Two former lawmakers from the banned pro-Russian political party Opposition Platform —for Life were charged for allegedly masterminding a scheme that resulted in the theft of more than 30 ships from Ukraine's merchant fleet, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) announced on Jan. 25.

The Opposition Platform —for Life party, founded by controversial lawmaker Yurii Boiko and pro-Russian oligarch Viktor Medvedvhuk, was banned after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine for its pro-Russian stance. Boiko now leads its successor party in parliament.

Several of its former members and current lawmakers previously affiliated with the party have been charged with various crimes, including treason.

The SBU said that the plot to steal the ships was organized by two members of the party who previously served on the Odesa Regional Council and the former head of the state-owned Ukrainian Danube Shipping company.

According to the investigation, the conspirators are alleged to have illegally appropriated 32 ships from the company, valued at a combined total of Hr 80 million ($2.1 million).

The ships were allegedly transferred to the conspirators by contracts through a shell company. They were then taken out of Ukraine, stripped of parts, and reassembled into new vessels in an apparent move to disguise their origin.

The SBU claims that the conspirators then used the repurposed ships for their own commercial activities.

Authorities located all of the ships and seized them, identifying that their components came from the ships previously belonging to the state-owned company.

The three conspirators have been charged with several crimes, including fraud, and face up to 12 years in prison if convicted.

Author: Nate Ostiller
8:18 AM

​​General Staff: Russia has lost 380,600 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 380,600 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 26. This number includes 990 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
7:46 AM

Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Over the course of the day, the Russian military assailed the region with artillery and mortar fire, drone strikes, tank attacks, and mines. No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.
6:43 AM

UN Security Council discusses Il-76 crash.

"The United Nations is not in a position to verify these reports or the circumstances of the crash," U.N. Under-Secretary General Rosemary DiCarlo said during the meeting.
2:41 AM

UN opened Russian bank account to facilitate climate payments.

The United Nations disclosed that in 2022 it initiated the opening of a Russian bank account due to complications arising from Western sanctions affecting conventional payment channels. The UN has received membership fees from three Russian banks for a climate funding program through the account, Reuters reports.
12:36 AM

Deputy PM: Kyiv working on Orban's visit to Ukraine.

Ukraine is working to organize an official visit of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the first in 14 years, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna confirmed to Reuters on Jan. 25.
10:28 PM

Deputy PM denies alleged pressure on EU to return refugees to Ukraine.

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna's comment came after Politico, citing unnamed European diplomats, reported that Ukraine is allegedly negotiating with the EU to establish new rules to encourage the return of Ukrainian refugees in 2025.
10:03 PM

Turkey formally ratifies Sweden's NATO accession.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed into force the parliament's ratification of Sweden's NATO membership, Reuters reported on Jan. 25, citing the Turkish presidency's official gazette.
7:35 PM

EU, Lithuania allocating $16.7 million for school shelters in Ukraine.

The project will prioritize Ukrainian regions close to the front line or the border with Russia — Chernihiv, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Odesa — the Lithuanian Central Project Management Agency wrote in a press release. The organizers plan to build at least five next-to-school bomb shelters in these oblasts.
