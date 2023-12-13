RFE/RL: Spouse of controversial Ukrainian lawmaker has $2 million apartment in Moscow

This audio is created with AI assistance

The wife of notorious pro-Russian lawmaker Yurii Boiko owns an apartment in the city center of Moscow worth more than 190 million rubles ($2.1 million), RFE/RL's Schemes project reported on Dec. 13.

Boiko served under pro-Russian former President Viktor Yanukovych as energy minister and deputy prime minister. Following the 2014 EuroMaidan Revolution and subsequent removal of Yanukovych from power, Boiko has remained in politics in the pro-Russian opposition.

The Opposition Platform-For Life party that Boiko was previously a member of with was banned after the full-scale invasion for its pro-Russian stance. He now leads its successor party in parliament.

The apartment, as well as an additional 7.6 million rubles ($85,000) that Boiko's wife keeps in a Russian bank, were revealed as part of an open-access declaration of Ukrainian lawmakers' assets organized by the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP).

When asked by Schemes journalists about the apartment and the funds, Boiko said that he considered them "frozen" because there is currently no way to sell the apartment or transfer the funds outside of Russia.

According to the declaration, Boiko bought the apartment in 2006, shortly after he was appointed energy minister. He claims it was sitting empty before the full-scale invasion, and said he does not know the current status of the apartment since February 2022.

Boiko has previously been tied to questionable financial dealings.

An investigation by the Ukrainian outlet Bihus.Info in September alleged that Boiko is connected to an investment firm that has spent $18 million in housing developments in Kyiv.

Bihus.Info also said that Boiko lives a luxurious lifestyle in Kyiv surrounded by bodyguards, although he has said he has no significant business interests.