News Feed
SBU arrests man suspected of sending Kyiv target locations to Russia

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 17, 2023 5:28 PM 2 min read
The arrest of the suspected spy who was filming a military base in Kyiv, reported on Aug. 17, 2023. (Photo: Security Service of Ukraine, or SBU)
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said on Aug. 17 that it had arrested "a Russian agent" who was filming a local military base in Kyiv Oblast.

The man, who is a resident of Kyiv, is believed to have been working for Russian military intelligence since June 2023. According to law enforcement, the man was providing information about Ukrainian military units, as well as Kyiv's energy infrastructure.

The Russian military had a particular interest in the location of the city's electrical substations and bases where Ukrainian equipment was being repaired, the SBU said.

This information was needed so that Russia could prepare a new series of targeted airstrikes on Kyiv, according to the SBU.

Ukrainian military intelligence recently warned that Russia is assessing Ukraine's energy infrastructure to identify targets that will impact the entire energy system.

"We are monitoring all issues related to the Russian intelligence on our energy facilities," Defense Intelligence Deputy Chief Vadym Skibitskyi said on July 23.

Since last October, Russia has launched over 1,200 missiles and drones against critical energy infrastructure in Ukraine. The attacks killed dozens of people, caused power outages, and forced authorities to impose blackouts.

Moscow has admitted that Ukraine’s energy system is one of its primary targets. According to the Geneva Conventions, attacking vital public infrastructure constitutes a war crime.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

