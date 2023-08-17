SBU arrests man suspected of sending Kyiv target locations to Russia

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said on Aug. 17 that it had arrested "a Russian agent" who was filming a local military base in Kyiv Oblast.

The man, who is a resident of Kyiv, is believed to have been working for Russian military intelligence since June 2023. According to law enforcement, the man was providing information about Ukrainian military units, as well as Kyiv's energy infrastructure.

The Russian military had a particular interest in the location of the city's electrical substations and bases where Ukrainian equipment was being repaired, the SBU said.

This information was needed so that Russia could prepare a new series of targeted airstrikes on Kyiv, according to the SBU.

Ukrainian military intelligence recently warned that Russia is assessing Ukraine's energy infrastructure to identify targets that will impact the entire energy system.

"We are monitoring all issues related to the Russian intelligence on our energy facilities," Defense Intelligence Deputy Chief Vadym Skibitskyi said on July 23.

Since last October, Russia has launched over 1,200 missiles and drones against critical energy infrastructure in Ukraine. The attacks killed dozens of people, caused power outages, and forced authorities to impose blackouts.

Moscow has admitted that Ukraine’s energy system is one of its primary targets. According to the Geneva Conventions, attacking vital public infrastructure constitutes a war crime.