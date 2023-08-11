SBU detains Odesa resident suspected of spying for Russia

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) announced on Aug. 11 that it had detained an Odesa resident suspected of passing information on military bases and the consequences of airstrikes to Russia.

The woman was reportedly in contact with a handler from Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), who regularly paid her up to Hr 20,000 ($540) in cryptocurrency for each task, the SBU said.

According to the report, the FSB required information to prepare and adjust drone and missile strikes against the city. Ukrainian security services detained her while she was spying on a military facility.

A search of the suspect's residence reportedly led to the discovery of the phones she was using to communicate with the FSB handler.

The alleged spy, who reportedly holds pro-Russian views, confessed to cooperating with Russian security services, the SBU said. She has been charged with treason and faces life imprisonment.

Russian forces significantly increased the frequency of their airstrikes against Odesa Oblast following Moscow's unilateral termination of the grain deal on July 17.

Ports, agricultural infrastructure, grain stockpiles, as well as Odesa's historical center listed as UNESCO heritage suffered extensive damage over the past few weeks.