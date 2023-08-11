Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
SBU detains Odesa resident suspected of spying for Russia

by Martin Fornusek August 11, 2023 5:44 PM 1 min read
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detains an Odesa resident suspected of spying for Russia
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detains an Odesa resident suspected of spying for Russia, Aug. 11, 2023. (Source: SBU)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) announced on Aug. 11 that it had detained an Odesa resident suspected of passing information on military bases and the consequences of airstrikes to Russia.

The woman was reportedly in contact with a handler from Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), who regularly paid her up to Hr 20,000 ($540) in cryptocurrency for each task, the SBU said.

According to the report, the FSB required information to prepare and adjust drone and missile strikes against the city. Ukrainian security services detained her while she was spying on a military facility.

A search of the suspect's residence reportedly led to the discovery of the phones she was using to communicate with the FSB handler.

The alleged spy, who reportedly holds pro-Russian views, confessed to cooperating with Russian security services, the SBU said. She has been charged with treason and faces life imprisonment.

Russian forces significantly increased the frequency of their airstrikes against Odesa Oblast following Moscow's unilateral termination of the grain deal on July 17.

Ports, agricultural infrastructure, grain stockpiles, as well as Odesa's historical center listed as UNESCO heritage suffered extensive damage over the past few weeks.

SBU detains woman suspected of spying in Zhytomyr Oblast
A woman has been detained under suspicion of spying for the Russian military, Zhytomyr Oblast Prosecutor’s Office reported on Aug. 9. The woman is believed to have cooperated with Russian military intelligence by giving them information that was used to launch missile strikes.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Author: Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
