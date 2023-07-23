Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Military intelligence: Russia beginning to collect intel on Ukraine's energy infrastructure

by Alexander Khrebet July 23, 2023 7:51 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian engineers dismantle the aftermath of a Russian missile strike on a Ukrenergo energy facility, some 200 kilometers west of Kyiv. (Alexander Khrebet/The Kyiv Independent)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian intelligence services are assessing Ukraine’s energy infrastructure to identify targets that overall impact the energy system, Defense Intelligence Deputy Chief Vadym Skibitskyi said on July 23.

Skibitskyi added that Russia is using different methods of reconnaissance, including satellites.

"We are monitoring all issues related to the Russian intelligence on our energy facilities," Skibitskyi told in an interview with the “We-Ukraine” channel, published on July 23.

Since last October, Russia launched over 1,200 missiles and drones against Ukrainian energy infrastructure. The attacks killed dozens of people and forced authorities to impose blackouts.

The state-owned power grid operator Ukrenergo's key network facilities suffered extensive damage due to Russian missile and drone attacks. The reparation is still underway.

UNDP and Ukraine’s Security Service estimate $1 billion is needed in 2023 to restore the energy infrastructure.

Moscow admits that Ukraine’s energy system is one of its primary targets. According to the Geneva Conventions, attacking vital public infrastructure constitutes a war crime.

Russia’s campaign to severely degrade Ukraine’s unified energy system within the winter has highly likely failed, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported on April 8.

Ukrainian energy company on Russia’s attacks on infrastructure: ‘No system in the world has faced the same’
Ukraine faces its most challenging winter as Russia relentlessly strikes its energy system to plunge the nation into cold and darkness. Since mid-October, Russia’s carried out five mass missile attacks that have damaged 40% of Ukraine’s energy system and made long power outages a new reality for ma…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Query
Author: Alexander Khrebet
