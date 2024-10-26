Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Russian military, biological weapons, Soviet Union, Cold War
Edit post

Satellite images show expansion at Soviet-era bioweapons lab in Russia

by Abbey Fenbert October 26, 2024 4:31 AM 2 min read
Illustrative purposes: Image of a biohazard symbol against a concrete wall. (Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Satellite imagery shows signs of a major renovation and expansion at a restricted military facility near Moscow that once housed a Cold War biological weapons program, the Washington Post (WP) reported on Oct. 25.

Sergiyev Posad-6, a military site northeast of Moscow, was a Soviet biological weapons research center during the Cold War. The Soviet military used the lab to experiment with weaponizing the viruses that cause smallpox and Ebola, among others.

Shortly after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, satellite imagery indicated massive construction and renovation at the Sergiyev Posad-6 site, the WP reported, citing photos from imaging firms Planet Labs and Maxar. The expansion amounts to over 250,000 square feet and 10 new buildings.

According to experts in biodefense, the military, and satellite imaging who spoke to the WP, the facilities harbor some of the distinctive features of high-security biological labs that handle dangerous pathogens.

Among these features are extensive rooftop air handling units, underground infrastructure, heightened security, and a possible power plant. The layout is "consistent with lab design" and suggests "maximum containment" labs, one expert said.

"The upgrades are consistent with this secure, top-secret military biological facility's historic role in developing viral biological weapons," said Andrew Weber, a former Pentagon official and senior fellow at the Council on Strategic Risks.

Russian officials have said that the purpose of the labs is to study Ebola viruses and other deadly microbes in order to protect Russia from possible bioterrorism.

The expansion at Sergiyev Posad-6 coincides with a Russian disinformation campaign in the early months of the full-scale invasion, when the Kremlin falsely accused Ukraine of developing biological weapons.

Officials told the WP that it is impossible to tell from the satellite photos whether Russia plans to use the Sergiyev Posad-6 labs to research and develop biological weapons.

Biological warfare is banned under international law. While there is no evidence Russia has used such weapons in its war against Ukraine, Kyiv has accused Moscow of launching thousands of chemical weapons attacks during its ongoing invasion. Russian President Vladimir Putin has also repeatedly resorted to nuclear blackmail to deter Ukraine's Western allies from a more aggressive response.

UK slaps sanctions on Russian forces for chemical weapons use in Ukraine
The United Kingdom issued sanctions against Russian units involved in the use of chemical weapons on the battlefield in Ukraine, the country’s Foreign Office said on Oct. 8.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

1:40 AM

Russian missile attack kills 3, injures 14 in Dnipro.

A Russian missile attack struck several residential buildings and a medical facility in the central-eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro late on Oct. 25, killing three people and injuring at least 14, according to regional governor Serhii Lysak.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.