Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, United Kingdom, Russia, Ukraine, Sanctions, Sanctions against Russia, Chemical weapons
Edit post

UK slaps sanctions on Russian forces for chemical weapons use in Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk October 8, 2024 3:37 PM 2 min read
A gas mask is placed on a military vehicle at a checkpoint held by Ukrainian servicemen outside the city of Lysychansk, Luhansk Oblast, Ukraine, on May 23, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Aris Messinis /AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The United Kingdom issued sanctions against Russian units involved in the use of chemical weapons on the battlefield in Ukraine, the country's Foreign Office said on Oct. 8.

Russia's Radiological, Chemical, and Biological Defence Troops and their chief, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, were among those sanctioned, with two Russian Defense Ministry scientific centers also on the list.

Russia's use of gas attacks is rising, a Kyiv Independent investigation from August showed. In January, 229 cases were recorded compared to 639 in June and 358 in July, according to the Ukrainian military's Support Forces, a branch of the army responsible for inspecting chemical warfare.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukraine has recorded over 4,000 cases of Russian chemical agents used on Ukraine's front line, including over 3,100 reported cases since December 2023.

"The U.K. will not sit idly by whilst (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and his mafia state ride roughshod over international law, including the Chemical Weapons Convention," British Foreign Secretary David Lammy said in a statement.

"The use of such chemicals is not an isolated incident and is probably driven by Russian forces' desire to dislodge Ukrainian forces from fortified positions and achieve tactical gains on the battlefield," the U.S. Department of State said in May, asserting that Moscow has violated the Chemical Weapons Convention by deploying riot control agents as a method of warfare.

‘Silent killer’: Russia boosts grinding Donbas advance with chemical warfare
Gasping for air from a trench in eastern Ukraine, an infantryman was ready for the worst when a suffocating white smoke spread into his position. A Russian drone had just dropped a gas grenade into the trench, an internationally banned practice in warfare used to suffocate Ukrainia…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

3:20 PM

Cuba asks to join BRICS as partner country in letter to Putin.

"Cuba has officially requested to join the BRICS as a 'Partner Country' through a letter to the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, who holds the presidency of the group," said Carlos M. Pereira, the director of bilateral relations at the Cuban Foreign Ministry, in an X post shared by the ministry's official account.
12:15 PM

Harris dodges question on Ukraine's NATO membership.

Washington will address Ukraine's possible entry into NATO "if and when it arrives at that point," Vice President Kamala Harris said regarding her future policies if elected president in an interview aired on Oct. 7.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.