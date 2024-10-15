NATO will do what's necessary for Ukraine to prevail, Secretary General Rutte says

This audio is created with AI assistance

NATO will not back down in the face of Russian threats and maintain its support for Ukraine, Secretary General Mark Rutte said in comments for Reuters published on Oct. 14.

"The message (to Russian President Vladimir Putin) is that we will continue, that we will do what's necessary to make sure that he will not get his way, that Ukraine will prevail," Rutte said during a joint interview with Reuters and German radio Hessischer Rundfunk on Oct. 13.

Despite Rutte's assurances, there are growing concerns about the future of Western support as the uncertain U.S. election draws near. Republican nominee and ex-President Donald Trump said he wants to "get (the U.S.) out" of the war, sparking fears he might scale down or withdraw support.

NATO's secretary general made the comments during his first visit to the allied mission for Ukraine in Germany's Wiesbaden. The mission, named NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine (NSATU), is meant to take over the coordination of Western aid for Kyiv.

According to Reuters, the body is widely seen as a way to safeguard assistance in case of Trump's return. Under U.S. President Joe Biden, Washington has been the leader of the pro-Kyiv coalition, providing by far the greatest volumes of military supplies.

"We are NATO. We are a defensive alliance... We are not interested in capturing any part of any other country outside NATO territory," Rutte commented.

"As this democratic alliance, the strongest military alliance in world history, serving 1 billion people, we stand ready to confront any threat. We will never get intimidated by our adversaries."