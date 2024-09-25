The Kyiv Independent launches YouTube series
Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Donald Trump, United States, 2024 Presidential election, War
Edit post

Trump vows to 'get America out' of Ukraine war, blames Biden for conflict

by Sonya Bandouil September 25, 2024 3:46 AM 1 min read
Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump participates in a Fox News Town Hall with Sean Hannity at the New Holland Arena in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, US on Sep. 4, 2024. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

At a rally in Atlanta on Sept. 24, U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump criticized America's involvement in the war in Ukraine, saying the country is "stuck" and will only be able to "get out" if he wins the election.

Trump claimed that "Biden and Kamala (Harris) got us into this war in Ukraine, and now they can't get us out," while promising to "settle the war in Ukraine" if elected.

"But we're stuck in that war unless I'm president. I’ll get it done. I’ll get it negotiated. I’ll get out. We gotta get out," Trump said.

He also described President Volodymyr Zelensky as "the greatest salesman on Earth," alleging that each of Zelensky's visits to the U.S. results in receiving "a hundred billion."

Trump's possible return to the White House is causing concern in Ukraine.

The pro-Trump wing of the Republican Party blocked the U.S. aid bill in Congress for months earlier this year, which proved detrimental to the situation on the Ukrainian battlefields and contributed to the loss of a key city of Avdiivka.

Zelensky wants Democrats to win US presidential election, Trump claims
“He wants them to win this election so badly, but I would do differently — I will work out peace,” Trump said at a rally on Sept. 23.
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Sonya Bandouil
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.