Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Donald Trump, US Election, War, Russia
Edit post

Russian war in 'stalemate,' needs to be brought to end, Republican senator says

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 6, 2024 10:20 PM 2 min read
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump watches as Republican senator from Florida Marco Rubio speaks during a campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina on Nov. 04, 2024. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine has reached a "stalemate" and "needs to be brought to a conclusion," Marco Rubio, Republican senator from Florida, said on air on Nov. 6 after President-elect Donald Trump won the U.S. presidential election.

According to Rubio, as a businessman, Trump will not reveal his negotiating tactic to end Moscow's war.

"You don't want to be a fan of (Russian President) Vladimir Putin to want the war to end," the senator added.

On the campaign trail, Trump has repeatedly said he could end Russia's war within 24 hours if elected president, without elaborating on how he plans to achieve it.

The Financial Times (FT) reported on Oct. 28 that Trump may aim to effectively freeze the war and reject Ukraine's NATO membership in the foreseeable future, at least "until Putin leaves the stage."

Rubio, who is reportedly on the list of candidates for the position of state secretary under Trump, described Ukrainians as "incredibly brave and strong" but there's "the reality of the war," he said.

"That doesn't mean we celebrate what Vladimir Putin did or excited about it, but there has to be some common sense here. We are funding a stalemate that's costing lives and putting Ukraine is going to take 100 years to rebuild," Rubio said.

Trump has previously criticized U.S. aid for Ukraine, mocking President Volodymyr Zelensky as the "greatest salesman on earth."

Earlier in the day, Zelensky congratulated Trump on his victory in the U.S. presidential election, voicing hopes for "strong bipartisan support for Ukraine in the United States."

What we know about Trump’s plans for ending Russia’s war against Ukraine
Trump has repeatedly said he could end Russia’s war “in 24 hours.” What is his plan?
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

11:49 AM  (Updated: )

Updated: Russian officials cautiously cheer on Trump's victory.

"Trump has one quality that is useful to us: as a businessman to the core, he hates spending money on freeloaders, on idiotic allies, charity projects, and greedy international organizations," former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.