Russian war in 'stalemate,' needs to be brought to end, Republican senator says

Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine has reached a "stalemate" and "needs to be brought to a conclusion," Marco Rubio, Republican senator from Florida, said on air on Nov. 6 after President-elect Donald Trump won the U.S. presidential election.

According to Rubio, as a businessman, Trump will not reveal his negotiating tactic to end Moscow's war.

"You don't want to be a fan of (Russian President) Vladimir Putin to want the war to end," the senator added.

On the campaign trail, Trump has repeatedly said he could end Russia's war within 24 hours if elected president, without elaborating on how he plans to achieve it.

The Financial Times (FT) reported on Oct. 28 that Trump may aim to effectively freeze the war and reject Ukraine's NATO membership in the foreseeable future, at least "until Putin leaves the stage."

Rubio, who is reportedly on the list of candidates for the position of state secretary under Trump, described Ukrainians as "incredibly brave and strong" but there's "the reality of the war," he said.

"That doesn't mean we celebrate what Vladimir Putin did or excited about it, but there has to be some common sense here. We are funding a stalemate that's costing lives and putting Ukraine is going to take 100 years to rebuild," Rubio said.

Trump has previously criticized U.S. aid for Ukraine, mocking President Volodymyr Zelensky as the "greatest salesman on earth."

Earlier in the day, Zelensky congratulated Trump on his victory in the U.S. presidential election, voicing hopes for "strong bipartisan support for Ukraine in the United States."