Nearly 8,000 North Korean soldiers still fighting in Kursk Oblast, Budanov says

by Kateryna Hodunova February 4, 2025 9:20 PM 2 min read
HUR Chief Kyrylo Budanov attends the final of the largest student competition "Side by Side All-Ukrainian School Leagues" in Kyiv (Kyrylo Chubotin / Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images).
About 8,000 North Korean soldiers are still fighting against Ukraine in Russia's Kursk Oblast, Ukraine's military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov said in an interview with The War Zone magazine published on Feb. 4.

After The New York Times reported on Jan. 30 that North Korean troops had been pulled from the front, a Special Operations Forces spokesperson confirmed to the Kyiv Independent that Ukraine's special forces had not faced Pyongyang's soldiers for three weeks.

Budanov denied reports that North Korean soldiers have not been seen on the front line for weeks. However, Budanov noted that the number of North Korean troops has decreased, and Ukraine is trying to establish why.

"We have to wait for some time to see if there are any real changes or if this is just lower activity for a couple of days," Budanov said.

Up to 12,000 North Korean troops were deployed to Kursk Oblast last fall to support Russian forces in countering a Ukrainian incursion launched in early August 2024.

At least 300 North Korean soldiers have been killed and another 2,700 wounded fighting in Russia's Kursk Oblast, South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS) claimed on Jan. 13

The heavy losses of the North Korean army may be related to its lack of combat experience and the tactic of human waves attacks with a limited amount of equipment, Ukraine's military intelligence chief added. According to Budanov, North Korean soldiers attack "almost without any combat vehicles."

Budanov also suggested that the North Korean military is so willing to advance on foot against Ukrainian drones and artillery because of its loyalty to North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un. He added that their disregard for personal safety makes Ukraine's defense more challenging.

‘He wanted to live’ — How Ukraine captured a North Korean POW, told by the soldiers who took part
Editor’s note: In accordance with the security protocols of the Ukrainian military, soldiers featured in this story are identified by first names and callsigns only. It was a month-long mission with one primary goal — capturing a North Korean soldier alive. One of the biggest obstacles facing the…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
