News Feed, Russia, Energy, Oil, Gas, Russian gas, Business
Edit post

Russia's oil, gas budget revenue in February drops by 18% year-on-year

by Martin Fornusek March 5, 2025 1:50 PM 2 min read
A view shows the Russian oil producer Gazprom Neft's Moscow oil refinery on the south-eastern outskirts of Moscow, Russia on April 28, 2022. (Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's budget revenue from oil and gas trade in February decreased by 18% year-on-year and by 2.3% compared to January, Reuters reported on March 5, citing Russian Finance Ministry data.

Oil and gas revenues last month amounted to 771.3 billion rubles ($8.6 billion), a significant drop from 945.6 billion rubles ($10.5 billion) in February 2024 and a moderate decrease in comparison to 789.1 billion rubles ($8.8 billion) in January 2025.

The news underscores Russia's economic woes amid its full-scale war against Ukraine and the heavy Western sanctions imposed since 2022.

Oil and gas exports, which have traditionally represented a significant portion of Russia's federal budget revenue and play a key role in sustaining its war economy, have been particularly targeted by Western economic restrictions.

The previous U.S. Biden administration rolled out several waves of sanctions against Russia's oil and gas industry and its "shadow fleet" of tankers, most recently in January. The EU, which has traditionally been the primary buyer of Russian fossil fuels, sought to pivot away from Russian supplies while Ukraine has launched a campaign of long-range drone strikes against Russia's energy facilities.

In spite of this, fossil fuel exports continue to be crucial in feeding Russia's war chest, representing about 30% of the country's federal revenue last year. Moscow has managed to redirect much of its sales to other major markets, such as China and India.

A February study also showed that while EU countries spent about $20.3 billion in military support for Ukraine in 2024, they bought Russian fossil fuels worth about $23.5 billion in the same period.

The future of sanctions against Russia also remains uncertain as the new Trump administration, which has adopted a more amicable stance toward Moscow, floated the idea of sanctions relief as part of peace efforts.  

Author: Martin Fornusek

News Feed

9:59 AM  (Updated: )

Zelensky, Macron, Starmer may visit Washington next week.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, French President Emmanuel Macron, and U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer might visit Washington as early as next week to present a "united front" on peace in Ukraine, the British tabloid Daily Mail reported on March 5, citing diplomatic sources.
