Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
Russia, War, Ukraine, Oreshnik, Ballistic missile, Components
Edit post

Russia's new Oreshnik missile relies on Western manufacturing technology, FT reports

by Tim Zadorozhnyy December 27, 2024 11:42 AM 2 min read
This photograph taken at a forensic expert center in an undisclosed location in Ukraine on Nov. 24, 2024, shows parts of a missile that were collected for examination at the impact site in Dnipro following an attack on Nov. 21. Russia fired an experimental missile, dubbed "Oreshnik," at Ukraine for the first time. (Roman Pilipey / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia’s new intermediate-range ballistic missile, the Oreshnik, recently fired at Ukraine, was developed using advanced manufacturing equipment from Western companies, despite sanctions, The Financial Times reported on Dec. 27.

The missile, launched at Dnipro on Nov. 21, was described by Russian President Vladimir Putin as a response to Ukraine’s use of American and British weapons to strike deeper into Russia.

Two key Russian weapons engineering institutes — Moscow Institute for Thermal Technology (MITT) and Sozvezdie — were named by Ukrainian intelligence as developers of the Oreshnik.

According to the Financial Times, they posted job listings in 2024 that specified expertise in operating German and Japanese metalworking systems.

The listings cited Fanuc (Japan), Siemens, and Haidenhein (both Germany) control systems for high-precision computer numerical control machines essential for missile production.

Despite sanctions slowing the flow of such equipment, FT analysis found that at least $3 million worth of Heidenhain components were shipped into Russia in 2024, with some buyers closely tied to military production.

Defense expert Fabian Hoffmann from the University of Oslo suggested the Oreshnik is not a wholly new development but rather a modification of the RS-26 Rubezh missile.

While Putin has announced plans for mass production of the Oreshnik, a U.S. official told The Kyiv Independent that Russia likely possesses only a small number of these experimental missiles.

The reliance on Western machinery points to continued vulnerabilities in Russia’s defense industry amid ongoing sanctions aimed at curtailing its military capabilities.

Seoul confirms Ukrainian capture of wounded North Korean soldier in Kursk Oblast
The confirmation followed a report from Ukraine’s military-focused news outlet Militarnyi on Dec. 26, which first revealed the capture without specifying the date of the incident.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Tim Zadorozhnyy
Tim Zadorozhnyy
Tim Zadorozhnyy is a news editor at The Kyiv Independent. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations, focusing on European Studies. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa. After moving to Warsaw, he joined the Belarusian opposition media outlet NEXTA, starting as a news anchor and later advancing to the position of managing editor.Read more
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.