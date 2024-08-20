Skip to content
Ukraine's parliament adopts bill potentially banning Moscow-linked church

by Martin Fornusek August 20, 2024 12:24 PM 1 min read
A sitting of the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's Parliament is livestreamed from the session hall in the media room, Kyiv on June 5, 2024. (Eugen Kotenko / Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
Editor's note: The story is being updated.

The Ukrainian parliament on Aug. 20 passed a bill banning activities of religious organizations connected to Russia.

The legislation, supported by 265 lawmakers in its second and final reading, could effectively prohibit the activities of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP).

The UOC-MP's clergy has been accused of links and sympathies to Russia even throughout the full-scale war. It is not to be confused with the autocephalous (autonomous) Orthodox Church of Ukraine.

The law enters into force 30 days after its publication, but UOC-MP communities will have nine months to fully break ties with the Russian church, lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak explained.

Twenty-nine lawmakers voted against the bill, including 17 from the Platform for Life and Peace, a successor to the dissolved pro-Russian Opposition Platform — For Life parliamentary group.

Author: Martin Fornusek
