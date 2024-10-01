The Kyiv Independent launches YouTube series
News Feed, Crimean Bridge, Crimea, Ukraine, Russia, occupied Ukrainian territories
Russia's Crimean Bridge defenses are reportedly washing up on shore

by The Kyiv Independent news desk October 1, 2024 3:46 PM 2 min read
A picture published by the Crimean Wind Telegram channel on Sept. 30 purporting to show barriers meant to protect the Crimean Bridge washed up on shore (Crimean Wind/Telegram)
Barriers put in place to protect the Crimean Bridge from Ukrainian attacks have been washed ashore after a recent storm, it was reported on Sept. 30.

According to the Crimean Wind Telegram channel, plastic and metal barrels connected by metal frames were spotted littering the beach in Kerch on the occupied peninsula.

"The local population dismantles them and takes away the metal, and the plastic barrels remain on the beach," it added.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the report, but Russia has taken steps in recent weeks to bolster the defenses of the Crimean Bridge.

Navy spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk on Sept. 26 said Russian forces were building a new but unidentified structure near the structure, but added deteriorating weather conditions as winter approaches would make it difficult to complete.

"They are constantly trying to place something new in the Kerch Strait, to build various hydrotechnical or barrier structures. But periodically they end up on the shore after another storm," he said.

A day later it was reported Russia was attempting to bolster defenses around the Crimean Bridge using underwater drone traps.

Construction on the 19-kilometer-long bridge began after the illegal occupation of Crimea in 2014 and was completed in 2018.

After becoming a critical supply route for Russian forces after the launch of Moscow's full-scale invasion, it has been attacked by Kyiv's forces on several occasions, and was heavily damaged by Ukrainian strikes in October 2022 and July 2023.

The Crimean Bridge is currently the subject of a dispute between Ukraine and Russia at the Permanent Court of Arbitration

Speaking there on Sept. 23, Ambassador-at-Large at the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, Anton Korynevych, said Russia "wants to take the Sea of Azov and Kerch Strait for itself."

"So it has built a great gate at their entrance, to keep international shipping out while allowing small Russian river vessels in," he said.

"The bridge is unlawful, and it must come down."

Russian forces enter Vuhledar, situation ‘extremely difficult,’ governor says
“The fighting is going on within the town, so it is almost impossible to bring in humanitarian aid,” Donetsk Oblast Governor Vadym Filashkin said.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
6:23 AM

Reversing recent rhetoric, Trump says he 'likes' Zelensky.

Repeating similar comments made at a joint press conference in advance of their meeting, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump told the Washington Post that he liked President Volodymyr Zelensky "because during the impeachment hoax…he could have said he didn't know the (conversation) was taped…But instead of grandstanding and saying, 'Yes, I felt threatened,' he said, 'He did absolutely nothing wrong.'"
