Crimean bridge defenses being bolstered by underwater drone traps, according to reports

Russia is attempting to bolster defenses around the Crimean Bridge using underwater drone traps, it was reported on Sept. 27.

According to the Crimean Wind Telegram channel, the metal structures have been put in place using barges and a floating crane for the last month.

An unverified photo accompanying the post showed a barge pulling what resembles a large section of metal fencing.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the report, but it comes a day after Navy spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk said Russian forces were building a new but unidentified structure near the Crimean Bridge.

"It could be a defense structure, it could be another crossing, but it's a bit early to draw conclusions," he added.

Construction on the 19-kilometer-long bridge began after the illegal occupation of Crimea in 2014 and was completed in 2018.

After becoming a critical supply route for Russian forces after the launch of Moscow's full-scale invasion, it has been attacked by Kyiv's forces on several occasions, and was heavily damaged by Ukrainian strikes in October 2022 and July 2023.

Ukraine is reported to have been testing an underwater sea drone dubbed Marichka, but scant details have been made public.

⚡️More detailed footage showing the design and appearance of the Marichka underwater multi-purpose drone developed by 🇺🇦Ukrainian inventors pic.twitter.com/NQBDzgtEWf — 🪖MilitaryNewsUA🇺🇦 (@front_ukrainian) September 25, 2023

The Crimean Bridge is currently the subject of a dispute between Ukraine and Russia at the Permanent Court of Arbitration

Speaking there on Sept. 23, Ambassador-at-Large at the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, Anton Korynevych, said Russia "wants to take the Sea of Azov and Kerch Strait for itself."

"So it has built a great gate at their entrance, to keep international shipping out while allowing small Russian river vessels in," he said.

"The bridge is unlawful, and it must come down."