Russia's attacks kill 5 civilians in Kherson Oblast.

At least five civilians were killed and four injured in Russian attacks on Oct. 27 in Ukraine’s southern Kherson Oblast, which remains divided by the front line and frequently endures Russian artillery, drone, and missile strikes, according to the regional governor.

An elderly man died after a drone dropped explosives on him, and others were killed by artillery fire, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported via his Telegram channel.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his Oct. 27 address that Russia had deployed over 1,100 guided aerial bombs, 560 attack drones, and around 20 missiles against Ukraine in the past week.

"Russia continues its terror campaign against Ukraine, with daily assaults on our people, towns, and villages, employing a range of weapons," Zelensky said, urging Kyiv’s allies to increase pressure on Moscow.

Earlier on Oct. 27, Ukraine’s military reported that air defenses had intercepted 44 out of 91 Russian drones launched overnight, adding that the attacks caused damages to civilian infrastructure in northeastern Sumy Oblast and in the city of Dnipro.