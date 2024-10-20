Russia's attack on Sumy Oblast's town kills 1, injures 11.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched an attack on Shostka, a town in Sumy Oblast, overnight on Oct. 19 using guided bombs and drones, regional authorities reported. One civilian was killed, and 11 others were injured in the attack, according to Mykola Noha, mayor of Shostka.

Sumy Oblast, located on Ukraine's northeast border with Russia, is subject to daily attacks and is situated just across from Russia's Kursk Oblast - the region subject to Ukraine's ongoing incursion.

The mayor reported that several critical infrastructure facilities, including two schools, a kindergarten, multiple medical institutions, and 28 apartment buildings, were damaged in Shostka.

Most residents in the area were left without electricity and water. Emergency crews were dispatched to the site of the attacks and conducted repairs, and rubble clearance was almost complete as of 8 p.m. local time on Oct. 19.

Shostka, with its pre-war population of approximately 72,000, is located 180 kilometers northwest of the regional capital, Sumy.

In recent months, Russian troops have significantly increased the use of guided aerial bombs near the border areas of Sumy Oblast.