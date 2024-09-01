The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Russian troops partially go on defensive near Lyptsi in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine's military says

by Kateryna Hodunova September 1, 2024 5:53 PM 2 min read
Russian forces have partially shifted to defense near the village of Lyptsi in Kharkiv Oblast.
Ukrainian soldiers with the 42nd Mechanized Brigade's aerial reconnaissance unit receives a batch of FPV drones near the front line in Lyptsi, Kharkiv Oblast, on May 19, 2024. (Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Russian forces have partially shifted to defense near the village of Lyptsi in Kharkiv Oblast, Vitalii Sarantsev, the Kharkiv group of forces' spokesperson, said on Sep. 1 on national television.

Lyptsi is located 10 kilometers (6 miles) south of the Russian border. The village was under Russian occupation from February to September 2022, and was again targeted during Russia's renewed offensive against Kharkiv Oblast in 2024.

Russian troops partially withdrew from the area at the end of June, according to Ukraine's military.

The Russian military is now trying to hold its positions in the Lyptsi area and regain the ones it has already lost, suffering quite significant losses in this sector of the front line, Sarantsev said.

"Some (Russian) soldiers of the units located on the front refuse to perform combat missions. In this section (of the front line), we partially improve our tactical position, and in case of favorable conditions, we counterattack the enemy," Sarantsev said.

The spokesperson said that, at the same time, Russia also keeps a considerable number of personnel near this area of Kharkiv Oblast.

"Of course, we are preparing for all possible actions of the enemy in order not only to deter it effectively but also to advance and regain our territories under favorable conditions," Sarantsev added.

The Kharkiv group of forces said earlier that Russian troops being transported into the embattled town of Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast were forced to retreat after suffering losses.

While initially gaining ground in May, the Russian offensive in northern Kharkiv Oblast has quickly bogged down, with Russian troops reportedly suffering heavy losses.

The intensity of fighting has decreased somewhat compared to other sectors, though several reports of Russia preparing new attacks have emerged since then.

The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
