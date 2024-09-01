Russia attacks Kharkiv, injuring at least 41, including medics, children

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russia launched an attack at the city of Kharkiv on Sep. 1, injuring at least 41 people, local authorities reported.

At around 1 p.m. local time, the first explosions were heard in Kharkiv. The Saltivskyi and Nemyshlianskyi districts of the city came under attack, according to Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

As of 2 p.m. local time, 22 people were injured in the Saltivskyi district and six in the Nemyshlianskyi district. Two people are in serious condition, Terekhov said.

Later in the day, Terekhov added that two children and two medics suffered injuries in the attack on the Saltivskyi district.

As of 3:30 p.m. local time, the number of casualties has risen to 41 people, including five children, according to Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

"Russia is terrorizing Kharkiv again," President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on his Telegram.

"All the necessary means for the rescue operation have been deployed," Zelensky said, adding: "And all the necessary means worldwide should be involved to stop this terror. This requires not extraordinary means, but sufficient courage of the leaders - the courage to give Ukraine everything it needs to defend itself."

Syniehubov reported that Russia had struck the city nearly 10 times. The Russian attack damaged a shopping center, a sports facility, and residential buildings.

Russia often uses "double-tap" attacks" against Ukrainian cities: After the first strike, Russia hits the same target again after emergency workers have arrived arrive at the scene. Medical workers and rescuers, as well as police officers, are often affected by such attacks.

Attacks against population centers in Kharkiv Oblast intensified after Russia launched a new cross-border offensive in the northern part of the region in May. While the push has been halted by Ukrainian troops, Russian troops continue to hold a handful of settlements just across the border.

Russia on Aug. 30 attacked the city of Kharkiv with UMPB D-30 munitions, killing at least seven people, including a child, and injuring 97 others.