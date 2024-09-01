The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Civilian casualties, Kharkiv, Kharkiv Oblast
Edit post

Russia attacks Kharkiv, injuring at least 41, including medics, children

by Kateryna Hodunova September 1, 2024 3:44 PM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. The Russian army attacked energy infrastructure facilities in the city of Kharkiv and Kharkiv Oblast on March 22, 2024. As a result of the attack, the city was temporarily left without electricity. (Photo by Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russia launched an attack at the city of Kharkiv on Sep. 1, injuring at least 41 people, local authorities reported.

At around 1 p.m. local time, the first explosions were heard in Kharkiv. The Saltivskyi and Nemyshlianskyi districts of the city came under attack, according to Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

As of 2 p.m. local time, 22 people were injured in the Saltivskyi district and six in the Nemyshlianskyi district. Two people are in serious condition, Terekhov said.

Later in the day, Terekhov added that two children and two medics suffered injuries in the attack on the Saltivskyi district.

As of 3:30 p.m. local time, the number of casualties has risen to 41 people, including five children, according to Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

"Russia is terrorizing Kharkiv again," President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on his Telegram.

"All the necessary means for the rescue operation have been deployed," Zelensky said, adding: "And all the necessary means worldwide should be involved to stop this terror. This requires not extraordinary means, but sufficient courage of the leaders - the courage to give Ukraine everything it needs to defend itself."

Syniehubov reported that Russia had struck the city nearly 10 times. The Russian attack damaged a shopping center, a sports facility, and residential buildings.

Russia often uses "double-tap" attacks" against Ukrainian cities: After the first strike, Russia hits the same target again after emergency workers have arrived arrive at the scene. Medical workers and rescuers, as well as police officers, are often affected by such attacks.

Attacks against population centers in Kharkiv Oblast intensified after Russia launched a new cross-border offensive in the northern part of the region in May. While the push has been halted by Ukrainian troops, Russian troops continue to hold a handful of settlements just across the border.

Russia on Aug. 30 attacked the city of Kharkiv with UMPB D-30 munitions, killing at least seven people, including a child, and injuring 97 others.

Russia gathering forces in Kharkiv Oblast for fresh attacks, military says
Russia has deployed additional assault units near the village of Hlyboke in Kharkiv Oblast to prepare for offensive operations, Nazar Voloshyn, the spokesperson of the Khortytsia group of forces, told Interfax Ukraine on July 21.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Comments

