Russian troops attack 19 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, damaging infrastructure

Russian troops launched 116 strikes against 19 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast over the past day, Governor Yurii Malashko reported on Nov. 5.

According to the governor, the settlements were attacked by Russian artillery, drones, and aircraft.

No casualties were reported, Malashko said.

However, local authorities received 18 reports of residential buildings and infrastructure facilities being damaged following the attacks.

He did not provide details on what infrastructure sites were damaged.

Malashko reported on Nov. 4 that nine people – four men and five women – were injured in a Russian missile strike on the village of Zairchne.

On the same day, the online newspaper Ukrainska Pravda reported, citing a source in the Interior Ministry, that Russian forces could have killed more than 20 Ukrainian soldiers who were gathered in a front-line village in Zaporizhzhia Oblast for an award ceremony.

The soldiers of the 128th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade were attending the ceremony on Nov. 3 to receive honors on Missile Forces and Artillery Day, according to Ukrainska Pravda.