Media: Russian forces could have killed more than 20 Ukrainian troops at award ceremony

Russian forces could have killed more than 20 Ukrainian soldiers who were gathered in a front-line village in Zaporizhzhia Oblast for an award ceremony, according to preliminary information, online newspaper Ukrainska Pravda reported on Nov. 4, citing a source in the Interior Ministry.

The soldiers of the 128th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade attended the ceremony on Nov. 3 to receive honors on Missile Forces and Artillery Day, according to Ukrainska Pravda.

The same information was also posted by a Ukrainian serviceman on social media.

Zakarpattia Oblast Governor Viktor Mykyta did not directly confirm the details of the incident but wrote on Nov. 4 that "after official information and with the permission of the 128th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade, there will be an order to honor the fallen soldiers."

Mykyta also advised people to "visit churches and pray for our defenders."

The brigade originates from western Ukraine's Zakarpattia Oblast.