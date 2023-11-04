Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian attacks injure 15 over past day

by Martin Fornusek November 4, 2023 11:24 AM 1 min read
A house damaged in a Russian strike on Zarichne, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, on Nov. 3, 2023. (Komyshuvakha Council/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces carried out attacks on at least eight of Ukraine's oblasts over the past day, injuring at least 15 people, local officials reported early on Nov. 4.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a 51-year-old man was injured in Russian shelling of the Nikopol district, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast injured five people, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

Russia's troops launched 97 strikes against the oblast using mortars, artillery, multiple-launch rocket systems, drones, and air forces, the official added.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, at least nine people – four men and five women – were injured in a Russian missile strike on the village of Zairchne, Governor Yurii Malashko said.

However, local authorities put the number of the wounded as high as 11 in their report on Nov. 3.

Donetsk, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, and Sumy oblasts also came under attack, but local officials reported no casualties.

Russian mass drone attack against Ukraine hits infrastructure, civilian sites overnight
Russia's mass drone attack against Ukraine overnight on Nov. 3 struck infrastructure facilities in Lviv and Odesa oblasts, as well as civilian sites in the city of Kharkiv and Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, regional authorities reported.
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Author: Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
