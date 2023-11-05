Russia attacks Kherson’s residential area, injuring 1

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks targeted a residential area of Kherson’s Dniprovskyi neighborhood at around 11 a.m. local time on Nov. 5, damaging houses, reported Roman Mrochko, the head of the city's military administration.

A 61-year-old man was injured as a result of the attack, Mrochko said.

"He suffered explosive injury and shrapnel wounds," he wrote on Telegram.

Overnight on Nov. 5, Russian troops dropped a guided aerial bomb at a village school in Kherson Oblast's Darivka district, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported.

According to Klymenko, the attack also damaged six nearby houses. However, there were no casualties, he added.

"Russia is trying to intimidate civilians - they hit houses, schools, and hospitals. We are doing everything to drive away the enemy as soon as possible and make them pay for their crimes," Klymenko wrote on Telegram.

The southern city of Kherson has suffered regular Russian strikes since its liberation in Ukraine's counteroffensive last fall. The city, with a pre-war population of 280,000, lies at the Dnipro River, not far from the Russian-occupied east-bank part of Kherson Oblast.

Earlier on Nov. 4, a Russian strike in the Korabel district of Kherson killed an 82-year-old woman.