Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russia attacks Kherson’s residential area, injuring 1

by Daria Shulzhenko November 5, 2023 1:19 PM 2 min read
The aftermath of the Russian attack at the school in Kherson Oblast overnight on Nov. 5, 2023. (Ihor Klymenko/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks targeted a residential area of Kherson’s Dniprovskyi neighborhood at around 11 a.m. local time on Nov. 5, damaging houses, reported Roman Mrochko, the head of the city's military administration.

A 61-year-old man was injured as a result of the attack, Mrochko said.

"He suffered explosive injury and shrapnel wounds," he wrote on Telegram.

Overnight on Nov. 5, Russian troops dropped a guided aerial bomb at a village school in Kherson Oblast's Darivka district, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported.

According to Klymenko, the attack also damaged six nearby houses. However, there were no casualties, he added.

"Russia is trying to intimidate civilians - they hit houses, schools, and hospitals. We are doing everything to drive away the enemy as soon as possible and make them pay for their crimes," Klymenko wrote on Telegram.

The southern city of Kherson has suffered regular Russian strikes since its liberation in Ukraine's counteroffensive last fall. The city, with a pre-war population of 280,000, lies at the Dnipro River, not far from the Russian-occupied east-bank part of Kherson Oblast.

Earlier on Nov. 4, a Russian strike in the Korabel district of Kherson killed an 82-year-old woman.

Media: Russian forces could have killed more than 20 Ukrainian troops at award ceremony
Russian forces could have killed more than 20 Ukrainian soldiers who were gathered in a front-line village in Zaporizhzhia Oblast for an award ceremony, according to preliminary information, online newspaper Ukrainska Pravda reported, citing a source in the Interior Ministry.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Daria Shulzhenko
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.