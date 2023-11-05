Update: Russian strike in Kherson kills woman

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian strike in the Korabel district of Kherson killed an 82-year-old woman, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on Nov. 4

Prokudin previously stated that a Russian strike in Kherson's Korabel district injured an 82-year-old woman, an 84-year-old man, and another woman.

The 82-year-old woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries. According to Prokudin, she died on the operating table.

Russian forces launched the attack at around 11 a.m., targeting the southwestern part of the city. Damage to a residential building was also been reported.

The southern city of Kherson has suffered regular Russian strikes since its liberation in Ukraine's counteroffensive last fall. The city, with a pre-war population of 280,000, lies at the Dnipro River, not far from the Russian-occupied east-bank part of Kherson Oblast.

Over the past day, Russian attacks injured five people in the oblast, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported earlier on Nov. 4.